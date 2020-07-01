NOTICE OF ELECTION OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, an election for the purpose of electing a Mayor and City Council District 1, City Council District 2, City Council District 3, City Council District 4, and City Council District 5 and the other officers as pursuant to duly enacted law or ordinance, or any or all of the officers, are to be elected at the election for the City of Elba, Alabama, will be held, and that all registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of Elba, Alabama, and have resided therein for 30 days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the corporate limits of the city in which the elector resides, will be authorized to participate in the election. The polls will be opened at Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall located at 715 Troy Highway, Elba, Alabama on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Any qualified elector who will have resided within the municipality, or if the municipality is districted, within the district from which he or she seeks election, for a period of at least 90 days on election day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying any appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law. The Municipal Election Manager will begin accepting Statement of Candidacy at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. No Statement of Candidacy for this election will be accepted later than Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
/s/ Mickey Murdock
Mickey Murdock – Mayor
Date: June 23, 2020
ATTEST: /s/ Sally Bane
Sally Bane City Clerk
7/2-chg.
