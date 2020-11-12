IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY MYRL BOUTWELL, Deceased
CASE NO PC 2020-060
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Dianne Boutwell Helms as Personal Representative of the Estate of Betty Myrl Boutwell, deceased, on the 29th day of October, 2020 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/Jodee R. Thompson Jodee R. Thompson Judge of Probate
11/12,19, 26-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.