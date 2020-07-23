IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Catherine West DECEASED
CASE NO. PC 2017-019
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Timeka Shaw, Personal Representative on the 16th day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate
7/23,30&8/6-pd
