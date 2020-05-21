IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JACQULINE FAYE RICHARDSON, DECEASED. CASE NO.: PC20-002
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JACQULINE FAYE RICHARDSON, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of May, 2020, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or such claims will be barred.
/s/ Tommy M. Richardson Tommy M. Richardson, Personal Representative
/s/ Brenda Rider Brenda Rider Personal Representative
5/21,28 & 6/4-pd
