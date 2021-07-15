IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
Jerome Donaldson, Deceased.
CASE NO. PC-2021-054
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letters Testamentary of Jerome Donaldson, deceased, having been granted to Laurie Ramsey, Personal Representative, on the 8th day of July, 2021, by the Probate Judge, Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Hon. Jodee R. Thompson
Probate Judge, Coffee County, Alabama
Richard W. Whittaker, Attorney
300 E. Lee Street
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 393-5146
7/15,22,29-pd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.