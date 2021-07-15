IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

EDITH ZIGLAR HOWARD, deceased

 

CASE NO. PC-2021-053

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said deceased having been granted to Johnnie I. Howard on the 6th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Johnnie I Howard

Johnnie I Howard, Petitioner

 

/s/ Joel Lee Williams

Joel Lee Williams

Attorney at Law

75 North Court Square

P.O. Box 446

Troy, Alabama 36081-0446

(334) 566-8484

 

7/15,22,29-pd.

