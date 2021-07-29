IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Elba Division
IN RE: The estate of JUDITH D. BRUNSON,
Deceased.
CASE NO. PC 2021-039
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JANICE McCALL as Personal Representative of the estate of Judith D. Brunson, deceased, on the 3rd day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Gary D. Bradshaw
GARY D. BRADSHAW (BRA074)
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 311412
Enterprise, AL 36331-1412
(334) 393-6439 / (334) 393-7163 fax
7/29,8/5&8/12-pd
