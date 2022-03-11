IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO PC-22-014
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHY A. ROGERS
Deceased.
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letters Testamentary of Kathy A. Rogers, deceased, having been granted to Tina M. Patch, Personal Representative the 3rd day of March, 2022, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson,
Probate Judge
3/10,17,24-pd
