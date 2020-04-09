NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF JAMES E. FLOWERS, DECEASED
PROBATE COURT PC 2020-009
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned the 2nd day of April, 2020, by the Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.
/s/ Kimmey E. Flowers, Personal Representative
4/9,13&23-pd.
