IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH KERRIGAN, Deceased

CASE NO. PC 2022-051

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Tammy Lynn Kerrigan as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth Kerrigan, deceased, on the 19th day of July, 2022 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/Jodee R. Thompson

Jodee R. Thompson

Judge of Probate

7/21,28 & 8/4-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.