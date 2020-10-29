IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE MICHAEL HAMILTON, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC-20-056

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of September, 2020, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Thomas A. Blackstock Jr.

Thomas A. Blackstock, Jr. Attorney for Amanda Grace, Personal Representative 10/29, 11/5&12-pd.

