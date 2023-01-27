NOTICE
The Evergreen Cemetery Board of Directors is currently seeking bids for the lawn care and maintenance for the upcoming 2023 mowing season. All interested contractors are encouraged to go by the Elba City Hall to pick up a packet containing information and requirements to successfully submit a bid for this annual contract. All Bids are required to be turned in to Elba City Hall no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023. The Evergreen Cemetery Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
