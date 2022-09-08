IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE MATTER OF
JIMMY GLENN CHANDLER
(D/O/B/ 07/16/1970)
An incapacitated person
CASE NO: PC-2021-071
FINAL SETTLEMENT NOTICE
This day came Doris Daye Conservator of the property of Jimmy Glenn Chandler, an incapacitated person, and files her account vouchers, evidence and statements for a final settlement of her Conservatorship.
It is ORDERED that the 6th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. be appointed a day on which to make such settlement, at which time all persons interested can appear and contest the said settlement if they think proper.
It is further ORDERED that a copy of Petitioner’s pleading styled “Motion to Dismiss Guardianship and Conservatorship” and the Order setting the Petition for Hearing, along with a copy of this Final Settlement Notice be served on all interested parties.
WITNESS my hand this 31st day of August 2022
/s/ JODEE R. THOMPSON
JODEE R. THOMPSON,
JUDGE OF PROBATE
James H. Tarbox
Marsh & Cotter, LLP
P.O. Box 310910
Enterprise, Alabama 36330
Attorney for Conservator
9/8,15/22-pd
