FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on March 6, 2019, Richard Brian Norris and Heather Norris, husband and wife, did execute and deliver to First South Farm Credit, ACA, a mortgage on certain real estate hereinafter described, which mortgage appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, at Official Record Book 184A at page 472, and,
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said Mortgage as provided herein, which default continued at this date and said Mortgage is subject to foreclosure.
NOW, THEREFORE, three weeks notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the courthouse doors, main entrance, in Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 15, 2023, the real estate being more particularly described as lying and being situated in Coffee County, State of Alabama, to-wit:
A parcel of land situated in the N ½ of the NE ¼ of Section 21, Township 4 North, Range 19 East, Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a ½” rebar marking the NW corner of the NE ¼ of said Section 21; thence N 89º56’58” E a distance of 567.14 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082 and the Point of Beginning; thence N 89º56’58” E a distance of 1,274.34 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082 and the Southwest right of way of Coffee County Road #437; thence along said Southwest right of way and a curve to the left having a radius of 1,470.70 feet and a length of 487.04 feet a chord bearing of S 41º43’57” E a chord distance of 484.82 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082; thence departing said Southwest right of way S 04º04’32” W a distance of 623.97 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082; thence S 20º02’22” W a distance of 390.26 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082; thence N 46º55’ 42” W a distance of 1,120.56 feet to a ½“ rebar #1082; thence N 45º46’18” W a distance of 837.91 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 25.00 acres more or less.
Subject to easements, restrictions, and reservation appearing of record.
Said sale and conveyance will also be made subject to the legal rights of existing Federal Tax Liens, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect title to subject property.
Such sale will be made as provided in mortgage for the purpose of paying the debt secured by said mortgage with interest thereon, any amounts required to be paid for taxes, insurance or other charges provided in said mortgage, and the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto.
FIRST SOUTH FARM CREDIT, ACA
BY: J. Mark Murphy
______________________
MURPHY & MURPHY ATTORNEYS PC
J. Mark Murphy
Attorney for Mortgagee
5 East Court Square
Andalusia AL 36420
334/222-3333
5/18,25 & 6/1-chg
