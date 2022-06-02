NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 11, 1999, executed by Carla Mixon Davidson and husband, Stephen W. Davidson, to Greenpoint Credit Corp., which mortgage was recorded on January 22, 1999, in OFFREC Book 105, Page 549, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as collateral trust trustee of FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Coffee County Courthouse at Elba, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 12, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit:
A lot or parcel of land located in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest Corner of Southwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section 10, Township 5 North, Range 21 East; thence North 01 degrees 20 minutes 03 seconds West 930.07 feet to a point on a flare; thence South 87 degrees 55 minutes 33 seconds East along said flare 100.79 feet to the Southwesterly right of way of Coffee County Road #246; thence South 58 degrees 18 minutes 10 seconds East along the Southwesterly right of way of Coffee County Road #246 167.59 feet to a point; thence South 01 degrees 020 minutes 03 seconds East 841.89 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 09 minutes 30 seconds West 241.29 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being located in the Southwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4, Section 10, Township 5 North, Range 21 East and containing 5 acres more or less.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as collateral trust trustee of FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust
Transferee
Robert J. Wermuth/mgw
Stephens Millirons, P.C.
P.O. Box 307
Huntsville, Alabama 35804
Attorney for Mortgagee
The Elba Clipper
June 2, 2022, June 9, 2022, June 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.