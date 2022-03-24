IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ENTERPRISE DIVISION
IN RE THE MATTER OF:
M.G.C.
A minor child under the age of 18 years.
CASE NO.: 71-JU-2020-000221.02 (DOB: 09/13/2020);
NOTICE
TO ELIZABETH CABALLERO:
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to the following child:
M.G.C. born 09/13/2020. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s Attorney: Hon. Rachel H. Sullivan at
P.O. Box 336, Geneva, AL 36340, within 14 days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
DONE this 16th day of March, 2022.
/s/ JOSHUA F. WILSON JUVENILE JUDGE
3/24, 3/31, 4/7 & 4/14-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.