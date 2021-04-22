IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-2021-000002
THOMAS ELSBERND AND
LINDA ELSBERND,
PLAINTIFFS,VS.
DONNA C. CROOKS AND SHARON COON,DEFENDANTS.
Notice of Publication
To: SHARON COON you are being served by publication in a civil action wherein the plaintiff is seeking monetary damages and other relief including court costs and you must answer within thirty (30) days after the date of last publication which will occur at the conclusion of four consecutive weeks on Thursday, May 13, 2021. If you fail to answer within thirty days of the last date of publication then a DEFAULT JUDGMENT can be taken against you which will mean the relief asked for by the plaintiff will be granted.
4/22,29,5/6&13-pd.
