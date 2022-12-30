IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
COURTNEY CUMMINGS,Plaintiff,
vs.UNKNOWN PARTIES being the heirs of devisees
Of Thelma Jean Blue, deceased, et al,
Defendants.
CASE NO. CV-2022-900107
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Courtney Cummings has filed a Complaint pursuant to Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended, against any and all persons claiming any interests in the following said land, to-wit:
Parcel One:
All our right, title and interest in and to one lot of land, together with the dwelling house and all other improvements thereon, in the City of Enterprise, Alabama, lying in and being a part of the NW ¼ of NE ¼, Section 20, Township 4, Range 22, that is better described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the South right of way line of Griswold Street and which point is 180 feet, more or less, East of the East right of way line of Fleming Street and which point is also the Northeast corner of lot of land owned by Waymon Mallisham and running thence in a Southerly direction along the East boundary of said Mallisham lot for a distance of 90 feet; thence Easterly for a distance of 60 feet; thence Northerly for a distance of 90 feet and to the South right of way line of Griswold Street; thence West along the South right of way line of Griswold Street for a distance of 60 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of the property that was conveyed by C.W. Carmichael to Corine Sawyer on November 26, 1936, and which conveyance is recorded in Deed Book 27, page 34, in the Probate Office in Enterprise, Alabama.
Deed Reference: Deed Book 83, Page 606.
Parcel Two:
One vacant lot of land in the City of Enterprise, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South margin of Griswold Street and at the Northeast corner of property of Thelma Jean Blue, Louis Reynolds and wife, Tula Reynolds, and running thence South for a distance of 90 feet, more or less; thence West along the South boundary of said Blue and Reynolds property for a distance of 60 feet, more or less; thence South for a distance of 75 feet, more or less, and to the North margin of Sawyer Street (which is unopened at this time); thence East along the North margin of said Sawyer Street for a distance of 120 feet, more or less, and to the Southwest corner of property of Marion and Fannie Newson; thence North along the West boundary of said Newson property for a distance of 165 feet, more or less, and to the South margin of aforesaid Griswold Street; thence West along the South margin of said Griswold Street for a distance of 60 feet, more or less, and to the point of beginning.
Deed Reference: Deed Book 95, Page 791.
Any personal claiming any interest in said land shall have thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice in order to file an answer in Case No. CV-2022-900107 pending in the Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama.
Done this 22nd day of December, 2022.
______________________
Circuit Clerk
12/29, 1/5,12&19-chg.
