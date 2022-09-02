IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF MINOR CHILD
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF:
LILLY ERENA POWERS
DOB: 10/18/2012
A MINOR CHILD.
Case No.: 2022-DR-9086
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY RELATIVE AND FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
To: Michael Patrick Powers
Biological Father
Last Known Address:
119 Jonathan Lane
Daleville, Alabama 36322
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Russell J. Frank, Esq., whose address is CPLS, P.A., 201 E. Pine Street, Suite 445, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before October 20, 2022, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
Failure to file a written response to the petition constitutes grounds upon which the court may terminate parental rights. Failure to appear at the hearing constitutes grounds upon which the court may terminate parental rights. You have a right to ask that a future hearing be reset for a later date so that you may consult with an attorney; and an opportunity to admit or deny the allegations in the petition.
You are the legal father of a minor female child born on 10/18/2012 in Ocoee, Orange County, Florida, to wit, L.E.P., and you are described as being thirty-one (31) years old; White; 6’2” or 6’3”, around 200 pounds, strawberry blonde hair, possible green eyes
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 8/23/2022
TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Felicia Sanders
Deputy Clerk
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
9/1,8,15&22-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.