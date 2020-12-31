IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

COY C. PATTERSON, 

Deceased.

 

IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF

COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

(ELBA DIVISION)

CASE NO.: PC 2020-072

 

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of COY C. PATTERSON, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of December 2020, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

/s/ Mandy D. Patterson

MANDY D. PATTERSON

Administratrix of said Estate

12/31,1/7&14-pd.

 

