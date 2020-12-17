IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
FOY BELCHER BENNIE ARNETTE,
An incapacitated person
PC 2017-083
PC 2020-022
NOTICE OF HEARING
Take notice that Petitioner, the Coffee County Conservator, has filed a Petition for settlement of the said Estate, and that the 7th day of January 2021 at 9:00 a.m. has been set for a hearing on the same in the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
DONE AND ORDERED THIS THE 11th day of DECEMBER, 2020.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate
12-17,24,31-chg
