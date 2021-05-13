IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA, Division
In the Matter of: The Petition for Adoption by:
Fredrick Charles McCarty
Case No. PC-2021-027
NOTICE
To UNKNOWN FATHER and/or HENOC ZEREGABER
You are hereby given notice that a “Petition for Adoption” has been filed by Fredrick Charles McCarty to adopt the following minor child: B.M.S. born on APRIL 22, 2003. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of Probate Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney: Hon. Joe Sawyer at 203 South Edwards Street, Enterprise, Alabama 36330, within fourteen (14) days for the date of the last publication of this notice. An adoption hearing has been set for the 24th day of June, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of the Coffee County at the Coffee County Courthouse located in Elba, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
DONE this 6th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Hon. Jodee R. Thompson
HON JODEE R. THOMPSON
PROBATE JUDGE
Coffee County, Alabama
5-13,20,27 & 6-3/chg
