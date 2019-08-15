SECTION 00020 INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Housing Authority of the City of Elba, Alabama will receive bids for the Modernization of Public Housing Site AL107-1, VIII, CFP Modernization Number AL09-P107-501-19, until 2:00 p.m., (Central Time) on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the central office of the Elba Housing Authority, 1207 Claxton Avenue N, Elba, Alabama 36323, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of furnishing all plant, labor, materials, equipment and all services and performing and coordinating all operations for the Modernization of Public Housing Site AL107-1, VIII, CFP Modernization Number AL09-P107-501-19. The Work of the base bid shall include, but is not necessarily limited to site clearing, demolition, utilities, concrete, framing, drywall, interior doors, hardware, cabinets, trim, resilient tile, ceramic tile, painting, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and work incidental thereunto. Attention and reference is directed to the General Notes of the drawings. Contract documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Housing Authority of the City of Elba, 1207 Claxton Avenue N, Elba, Alabama 36323 and The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull St., Suite 210, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Copies of contract documents may be obtained by depositing $200.00 with The Architectural Office of William J. Peek for each set of documents so obtained. Each such deposit will be refunded if the drawings and specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after the bid opening. Plans and specifications will be issued only to qualified contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board of General Contractors of Alabama as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended. Only bids of such contractors who are duly licensed will be considered. Current license number must be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered, or the bid WILL NOT be accepted. Bidders are requested to inspect the property and the buildings themselves, as well as operations and conditions that may be affected. A certified check or bank draft, payable to the order of the Housing Authority of the City of Elba or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety company in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid shall be submitted with each bid. Acceptable Surety Companies are listed in the current issue of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Circular 570. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Contractors are reminded that in accordance with State Law, Alabama General Contractor’s licensing number shall be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered or the bid will not be accepted. Each bid must include the Representations, Certifications, and Other Statements of Bidders, 1992 Edition, Non-Collusive Affidavit and the Previous Participation Certificate signed by the bidder and on the correct HUD forms. The Housing Authority of the City of Elba reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. Bids may be held by the Housing Authority of the City of Elba for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing them and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the contract.
The Housing Authority of the City of Elba
By: Laurie Chapman Title: Executive Director Date: August 9, 2019
