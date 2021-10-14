Elba City Schools
131 Tiger Drive
Elba, AL 36323
INVITATION TO BID
Virus Reduction Air Filtration Purifiers
This is an Invitation to Bid and should be reviewed carefully by all bidders.
Elba City Schools will receive sealed bids for the attached specifications. All proposals must be delivered or mailed to Chris Moseley, Superintendent, no later than October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elba City Schools Board of Education, 131 Tiger Drive, Elba, AL 36323. Bids and modifications received after the time set for the bid opening will not be considered.
The bid opening will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Elba City Schools Central Office, 131 Tiger Drive, Elba, Al 36323. No oral, telegraphic, email or telephone proposal modifications will be accepted. Bids may be withdrawn prior to the time set for the bid opening.
Documents required to submit with sealed bid: Bidder Response Form, Elba City Schools Immigration Form – 2 pages, and E-Verify Proof.
SEALED ENVELOPE SHOULD BE PLAINLY MARKED “BID FOR VIRUS REDUCTION AIR FILTRATION PURIFIER” WITH “October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.”
Questions concerning this bid or to request the bid package, should be directed to Chris Moseley, cmoseley@elbaed.com.
10/14-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.