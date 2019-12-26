IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
In Re: The Adoption by CHEQUITA WALKER,
PC-2019-082
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: Re’Nece La’Shae Parnell: You are hereby notified that a Petition to Adopt has been filed by Chequita Walker in the Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, (Elba Division) to adopt the minor child, J. J. W. You are required to appear and plead to or answer the same within (10) days of the last publication, which will be the 9th day of January 2020. This matter is for hearing on the 30th day of January 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in the Coffee County Probate Office, in Elba, Alabama. This the 20th day of December 2019.
/s/ Steven E. Blair
Steven E. Blair Probate Judge Coffee County, Alabama
12/26-1/2&9-chg
