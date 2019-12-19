IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
ESTATE OF JAMES HAYES WHITE, SR., DECEASED.
PROBATE COURT NO. PC 2019-097
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of December, 2019, by Hon. Steven E. Blair, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within time allowed by law or same will be barred.
/s/ Margarette G. White
Margarette G. White
12/19-3tpd
