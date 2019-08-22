LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO: PC-2019-061.00
To: Angela Davis
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by Patricia Sue Adkins and Amanda Michelle Adkins requesting Guardianship and Conservatorship over your adult son, Erick Dean Davis. You are given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of Probate Court and with Petitioner’s attorney: Hon. Jordan H. Campbell at 127 East College Street, Enterprise, Alabama 36330, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for September 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Courthouse in Elba, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
8/22,29,10-5,12-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.