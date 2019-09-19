LICENSE TRANSFER
On September 16, 2019, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Washington DC seeking consent to the transfer of control of Boll Weevil Communications, LLC from William Darrell Holderfield member Boll Weevil Communications, LLC and Susan Holderfield Harrison, member Boll Weevil Communications, LLC to Michael D. Holderfield, member Boll Weevil Communications, LLC. Boll Weevil Communications, LLC is the licensee of radio station WVVL 101.1 MHz, Elba, Alabama. A copy of the transfer of control applications and related materials are on file for public inspection during normal business hours at 100 North Main Street, Enterprise, Alabama.
9-19, 26 & 10-3-chg
