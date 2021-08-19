The MaChis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama is seeking to apply for a Community Service Block Grant. There will be a Public Hearing regarding this grant on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Time: 2:00 PM. Location: Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, 2950 Coffee County Road 377, Elba, Alabama 36323
Contact information: Chief James Wright machis@centurytel.net or call 334-897-3207.
8/19/1tc
