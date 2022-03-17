Medley Notice:
“NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
Jerome Medley, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Catina Medley’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 9th, 2022, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 71-DR-2021-900129.00, Circuit Court of Coffee County.
Done the 6th day of March, 2022.
Hon. Jeffrey W. Kelley Circuit Court Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit.
Dana Delk
P.O. Box 5064
Montgomery, Alabama 36103
Attorney for Catina Medley”
3/17,24,31&4-7/chg
