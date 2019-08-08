MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 12, 2005 executed by Wayne W. Gelinski, Sr., in favor of David and Eleanor Dean, husband and wife, said Mortgage being recorded October 13, 2005 in OR 89A page 789 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee Cunty, Elba Division, Alabama, assumed by you on September 22, 2009 by that certain Warranty Deed with Joint Survivorship recorded on January 27, 2017 in OR 171A page 116, office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, David and Eleanor Dean, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Coffee Cunty, Elba Division, Alabama on August 29, 2019 during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama, to-wit: Lot #33, Wynter Forest Subdivision, an addition to the City of Elba, AL, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 66, Office of the Judge of Probate, Elba, Division, Coffee County, Alabama, together with dwelling and all other improvements thereon. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1163 Elm Ave., Elba, AL 36323. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee and other purposes set out in said mortgage,
BY: Debbie Lindsey Jared (JAR002) Attorney for David and Eleanor Dean
P. O. Box 358, Elba, AL 36323 334 897-3507
