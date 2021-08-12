MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage executed by Jay Chamunda, LLC and Chetankumar Gohel, individual on January 13, 2012, said Mortgage being recorded January 18, 2013 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of COFFEE County, Alabama, in OFFREC Book 585, Page 230. Millenium Investment Group, LLC as Lender and Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise Alabama, on September 7, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in COFFEE County, Alabama, to-wit:
A 0.76 acre, more or less, parcel of land in the City of Enterprise, Alabama, being in and a part of the NE ¼ of SW ¼, Section 21, Township 4 North, Range 22 East, Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:
Commence at a calculated point at the intersection of the southeast right-of-way (ROW) of Alabama Highway #27 (60’ ROW) and the West ROW of Coffee County #706 (50’ ROW) and run thence South 15 degrees 04 minutes 48 seconds East 30.00 feet along said #706 to an existing ½” pipe and the Point of Beginning. Thence continue along said #706 South 15 degrees 04 minutes 48 seconds East 203.94 feet to a set 5/8” rebar (Cap #CA0642); thence South 76 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds West 181.43 feet to a set 5/8” rebar (Cap #CA0642); thence North 49 degrees 04 minutes 41 seconds West 87.13 feet to a set 5/8” rebar (Cap #CA0642) at the southeast ROW of Alabama Highway #27 (60’ ROW); thence North 40 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East 247.50 feet along said southeast ROW to an existing ½” rebar (Cap #CA0065) at the beginning of a 30 foot flare; thence South 77 degrees 06 minutes 14 seconds East 28.14 feet along the said flare to the Point of Beginning.
Property street address: 640 Bellwood Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS”, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
The sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Massey, Stotser & Nichols, PC at the telephone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.
Stephanie Lanier Weems
MASSEY, STOTSER, & NICHOLS, P.C.
1780 Gadsden Highway
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35235
As Attorney for Millenium Investment Group, LLC
(205) 838-9000
8/12,19,26-chg
