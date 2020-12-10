MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel K. Stowe to The Citizens Bank, dated June 18, 2010 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, in Book 526, Page 893. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Coffee County Courthouse, 101 South Edwards Street, Enterprise, AL 36330, Coffee County, Alabama on January 6, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 45, BLOCK “A”, COURTYARD TOWNHOME COMMUNITY, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 251, OFFICE OF THE PROBATE, ENTERPRISE, COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 89 N Courtyard Way Enterprise AL 36330 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes - including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee Cory Sims ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 20-012131 A-4728127 12/10/2020, 12/17/2020, 12/24/2020
