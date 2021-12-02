MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by LARRY JOHNSON, A SINGLE MAN, to AMERIS BANK on FEBRUARY 19, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of COFFEE County, Alabama, at OFF RECORD BOOK 730, PAGE 653, the undersigned AMERIS BANK, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of COFFEE County, at ENTERPRISE, Alabama, on JANUARY 5, 2022, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in COFFEE County, Alabama, to wit:
A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING A POINT WHERE THE BACK OF A FLARE ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF US HIGHWAY #84 INTERSECTS THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF COFFEE COUNTY ROAD #709; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF COFFEE COUNTY ROAD #709 369.19 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 423.87 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 04 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 220.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 04 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 293.41 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF US HIGHWAY #84; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST 333.78 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF US HIGHWAY #84 TO A RIGHT OF WAY FLARE; THENCE SOUTH 49 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY FLARE 142.04 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4, SECTION 25, T4N, R22E AND CONTAINING 4.712 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
LESS AND EXCEPT A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ON THE WEST SIDE BEING 20 FOOT WIDE EAST AND WEST AND 313.41 NORTH AND SOUTH.
AND LESS AND EXCEPT: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTH EAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 22 EAST, COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT LOCATED ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF COFFEE COUNTY ROAD #709; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN SOUTH 3 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 158.93 FEET TO A CA 451 LS CAPPED IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 16 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 233.16 FEET TO A CA 451 LS CAPPED IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 254.17 FEET TO A CA 451 LS CAPPED IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN U.S. HIGHWAY #84; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAYMARGIN NORTH 88 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 131.05 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST 142.15 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.248 ACRES MORE OR LESS. ALSO SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, OR RIGHTS OF WAY WHICH MAY OR MAY NOT BE OF RECORD
Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.
AMERIS BANK, Mortgagee-Transferee
Leonard N. Math
Chambless Math & Carr, P.C.
P.O. Box 230759
Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759
334-272-2230
12/2,9,16- chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.