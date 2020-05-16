MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 14, 2018 executed by Sharon Pugh in favor of Marilyn Spurlin Nelson, said Mortgage being recorded September 17, 2018 in OR 181A, page 643 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MARILYN SPURLIN NELSON under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama on June 3, 2020 during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL ONE: One lot in the town of Elba, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at a point 120 feet east of the SE corner of the intersection of Williams and Guyton Streets (said point also being the NW corner of lot 3, Block 68 fronting Guyton Street); thence in a SW direction along the West line of said lot #3 and parallel with Williams Street a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to a point; thence in a SE direction and parallel with Guyton Street a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to a point; thence in a NE direction and parallel with Williams Street a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to a point on the SE margin of Guyton Street; thence in a NW direction along the SW margin of Guyton Street a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and including all improvements thereon. PARCEL TWO: One lot in the town of Elba, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at a point 120 feet east of the SE corner of the intersection of Williams and Guyton Streets (said point also being the NW corner of lot 3, Block 68 fronting Guyton Street); thence in a SW direction along the West line of said lot #3 and parallel with Williams Street a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning of the parcel described herein; thence continue in a southwesterly direction along the West line of said Lot #3 and parallel with Williams Street 95.44 feet, more or less, to a point; thence in a southeasterly direction and parallel with Guyton Street 80 feet more or less, to a point; thence in a northeasterly direction and parallel with Williams street 95.44 feet more or less, to a ppoint, said point being the southeast corner of a lot conveyed to the Grantee herein by Warranty Deed dated March 30, 2011; and recorded in OR Book 132A at page 512; thence in a northwesterly direction along the SW line of the aforementioned lot and parallel with Guyton Street 80 feet more or less to the point of beginning and including all improvements thereon. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1015 Guyton Street, Elba, Al 36323. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATGE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXCPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTIOM OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLTED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney[‘s fee and other purposes set out in said mortgage.
By: Debbie Lindsey Jared (JAR002) Attorney for MARILYN SPURLIN NELSON
P.O. Box 358, Elba, Al 36323 334-897-3507
