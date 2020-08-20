MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen C. Garcia, a married man and Susan M. Garcia, a non-borrowing spouse, to All In Credit Union formerly known as Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union on July 3, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee Enterprise County, Alabama, at OFFREC Book 677 PAGE 303, the undersigned All In Credit Union formerly known as Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of Coffee County, at Enterprise, Alabama, on September 15, 2020, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to wit: A lot or parcel of land in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the west side of County Road 541, 80 feet West of the Southeast corner of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 4 North, Range 21 East, and thence running South 87 degrees 53’ West along the south line of said forty, 289.96 feet; thence running North 2 degrees 24’ West, 608.12 feet to the South side of Benina Drive a/k/a County Road 541; thence running N 86 degrees 19’ East along the South side of said Benina Drive a/k/a County Road 541, 290.02 feet to the inside curve in said Benina Drive a/k/a County Road 541; thence running S2 degrees 24’ East along the West side of County Road 541, 616.22 feet to the point of beginning. Said lot being in the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 4 North, Range 21 East, Coffee County, Alabama. Also: a lot or parcel of land in Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 32 of Benina Estates, a plat thereof being recorded in the office of the Probate Judge of Coffee County, in Plat Book 2, Page 77; thence 200 feet in a southerly direction along the West side of County Road 541; thence South 87 deg. 53’ West, 300 feet, thence North in a line parallel to the County Road 541, 200 feet to the South boundary of Benina Estates; thence N 87 deg. 53’ East along the South boundary of Benina Estates 300 feet to the point of beginning; said land being in the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 4 North, Range 21 East. Subject property includes all of Lot 32, Benina Estates Subdivision, recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 77. Situated in Coffee County, Alabama, Enterprise Division Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorney’s fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement. ALL IN CREDIT UNION FORMERLY KNOWN AS ARMY AVIATION CENTER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Mortgagee-Transferee
Leonard N. Math Chambless Math ❖ Carr, P.C. P.O. Box 230759 Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759 334-272-2230
8/20, 27 & 9/3-chg
