NOTICE OF MULTI JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN PUBLIC HEARING
The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency will have a public hearing regarding the update to the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan at the Coffee County Community Room, located at 1065 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Alabama on November 9th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The Local Hazard Mitigation Plan addresses risk and vulnerability of Coffee County to multiple natural hazards, such as high wind and flooding events, and presents strategies and projects for hazard mitigation. Federal guidance specifies that local jurisdictions must review and revise their hazard mitigation plan and submit it for approval every (5) years. The Coffee County Plan is included in a process to develop a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan and is currently reviewing information concerning risk and vulnerability information, as well as mitigation strategies and projects. Residents and other stakeholders of Coffee County are encouraged to participate.
