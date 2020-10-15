NOTICE McClain Contracting Company, Inc. has completed the contract requirements for City of Elba Hawkins Williams Park; Project No. 17-LW-1047. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM FOR LABOR, MATERIALS, OR EQUIPMENT AGAINST THIS PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY DeAnn Grantham, P.E., Southern Engineering Solutions, 201 E. Troy Street, Andalusia, AL; 334.222.1849 or City of Elba, 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama; 334.897.2333. CONTRACTOR CONTACT: McClain Contracting Company, Inc. 105 Choctaw Street Andalusia, AL 36420 10/15/chg
