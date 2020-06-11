LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that South Alabama Electric Cooperative, an electric cooperative organized under the laws of Alabama, has filed its Petition with the Department of Finance of the State of Alabama, for consent to execute and deliver its Secured Promissory Notes and other loan documents to the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (“CFC”, which term includes any successors or assigns) in an amount not to exceed Thirty Million Dollars ($30,000,000.00). The purpose of borrowing the said sums of money sought herein is to finance eligible property additions and to finance the construction and operation of additional electric distribution lines and adequate transformers, distribution, service lines, together with all necessary appurtenances necessary for the efficient operations of South Alabama Electric Cooperative in the counties of Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, Montgomery, and Pike Counties, all in the State of Alabama. The Petition has been set down to be heard on the 22nd day of June, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Alabama Rural Electric Association at 340 Technacenter Dr, Montgomery, Alabama 36117. All persons in interest may appear and contest the Petition if they see fit to do so. Done at Montgomery, Alabama this 2nd day of June, 2020. STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
/s/ Kelly Butler
By: Kelly Butler Director of Finance
