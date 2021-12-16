IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY ROBERT ROGERS,
DECEASED.
CASE NO.: PC-2021-103
NOTICE
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of December, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law of the same will be barred.
By: Robert Bret Rogers
Robert Bret Rogers
Administrator
2311 CR 477
Kinston, AL 36453
12/16,23&30-pd.
