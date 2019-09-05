IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SARA JO GREER, DECEASED.
CASE NO.: PC-2019-060
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of August, 2019, by the Honorable Steven E. Blair, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
JIMMY E. CAMPBELL Executor
MARK T. SMYTH Attorney at Law P.O. Box 286 Luverne, AL 36049 (334) 335-6524
