IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: LEONARD JAMES SHARP,
Deceased,
MARY KATHERINE SHARP WILSON,
Petitioner.
CASE NO.: PC 2022-017
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Leonard James Sharp, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of April, 2022, by the Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Mary Katherine Sharp Wilson
Mary Katherine Sharp Wilson
Personal Representative
4/21,28&5/5-pd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.