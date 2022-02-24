NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ADMINISTRATOR

 

ESTATE OF DORIS B. MALLORY

a/k/a DORIS M. MALLORY

DECEASED

 

PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: PC-2022-009

 

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned the 15th day of February, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Tamra Kathleen M. Hogue

and Betty Laurice M. Helms

Co-Personal

Representatives

2/24-3/3,10-pd

