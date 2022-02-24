NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF DORIS B. MALLORY
a/k/a DORIS M. MALLORY
DECEASED
PROBATE COURT
CASE NUMBER: PC-2022-009
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned the 15th day of February, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Tamra Kathleen M. Hogue
and Betty Laurice M. Helms
Co-Personal
Representatives
2/24-3/3,10-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.