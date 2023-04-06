IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

 

In the Matter of the Estate of Robbie Ruth Hudson, Deceased

Case No. PC-2023-009

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Keith R. Hudson, Executor, on the 4th day of April, 2023 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONE this the 4th day of April, 2023

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson,

Jodee R. Thompson

Probate Judge

4/6,13,20-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.