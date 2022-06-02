IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
NANCY MARY PIPKINS, deceased
CASE NO. PC-2021-046B
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR
Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said deceased having been granted to Kim Ellis, on the 23rd day of May, 2022, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Kim Ellis
Kim Ellis, Executor
/s/ Joel Lee Williams
Joel Lee Williams
Attorney for Estate
75 North Court Square
P.O. Box 446
Troy, Alabama 36081-0446
(334) 566-8484
6/2,9&16-pd.
