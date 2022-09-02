IN THE PROBATE COURT

OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

 

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET LYNN DIXON

DECEASED

CASE NO: PC-2022-075

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letter of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of August, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allow by law or the same will be barred.

TAMMY BOYD

By: /s/ Chelsea Hester

Attorney for Personal Representative

9-1,8,15-pd

