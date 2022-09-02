IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET LYNN DIXON
DECEASED
CASE NO: PC-2022-075
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letter of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of August, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allow by law or the same will be barred.
TAMMY BOYD
By: /s/ Chelsea Hester
Attorney for Personal Representative
9-1,8,15-pd
