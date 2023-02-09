IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: The estate of JAMES CICERO HENDERSON, JR.,

Deceased.

Case No.: PC 2023-002

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration on the Estate of James Cicero Henderson, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Marsha Hudson, Administrator, on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court, Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Marsha Hudson

Marsha Hudson

Petitioner

 

Preston Register, Attorney

360 N. Oates St.

Dothan, AL 36303

334-793-3610

2/9,16&23-pd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.