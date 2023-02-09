IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: The estate of JAMES CICERO HENDERSON, JR.,
Deceased.
Case No.: PC 2023-002
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINISTRATOR
Letters of Administration on the Estate of James Cicero Henderson, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Marsha Hudson, Administrator, on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court, Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Marsha Hudson
Marsha Hudson
Petitioner
Preston Register, Attorney
360 N. Oates St.
Dothan, AL 36303
334-793-3610
2/9,16&23-pd.
