IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of Clifton Carter,
Deceased
Case No. PC 2022-040
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR
Letters of Testamentary under the Will of said deceased having been granted to Julie Hughes as Executrix of the Estate of Clifton Carter on the 19th day of May, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge
