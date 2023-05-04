IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO. PC-2023-027
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
GERALDINE MARGARET SPIRA,
Deceased
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Donna M. McVeigh, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Geraldine Margaret Spira on the 25th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge
Joshua Pipkin
Attorney for the Estate
P.O. Box 310272
Enterprise, AL 36331
(334) 348-1562
5/4,11&18-pd.
