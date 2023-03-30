NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION
Tim Kelley, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Alto Snell’s Complaint for personal injuries as a result of a work-related incident which occurred at Dorsey Trailer, LLC in Elba, Alabama on February 02, 2019, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication, or a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No. CV-2021-900004, Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama.
This notice shall be published once a week for four weeks.
Done the 22 day of March 2023.
/s/ Amy Reeves
Clerk of Court
Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama
Morris, Andrews,
Talmadage & Driggers, LLC
/s/ S. Mark Andrews
S. Mark Andrews (AND 063)
Attorney for Plaintiff
3334 Ross Clark Circle
Dothan, Alabama 36303
(334) 702-0000 telephone
(334) 673-0077 facsimile
3-30, 4-6,13,20-chg
